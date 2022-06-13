N. Korea Apparently Fires Artillery Shots toward Yellow Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 12 (Jiji Press)--North Korea is believed to have fired artillery shots from multiple rocket launchers toward the Yellow Sea Sunday morning, between around 8:07 a.m. (11:07 p.m. Saturday GMT) and around 11:03 a.m., the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Multiple tracks presumably of the artillery shots were confirmed.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that around five shots were fired from North Korea's west coast toward the Yellow Sea.

At a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, which ended Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the reclusive state will move up the schedule to achieve the goals to boost its military power.

On June 5, Pyongyang fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. To counter these launches, the U.S. and South Korean militaries jointly fired missiles and conducted joint flight exercises of their fighters.

