Japan Enacts Bill to Toughen Defamation Penalties

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Monday enacted a bill to toughen penalties for defamation, aiming to better prevent online abuse.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, approved at a plenary meeting the bill to revise the Penal Code by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner. Komeito.

The amendment will come into force as early as this summer. The bill passed the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

The bill was written after professional wrestler Hana Kimura, who had been bullied online, took her own life in 2020 at the age of 22.

The amendment will introduce a jail term of up to one year with or without labor and a fine of up to 300,000 yen as statutory penalties for the crime of defamation. At present, short-term penal detention and a petty fine of less than 10,000 yen are the only statutory penalties for the crime.

