Bill Enacted to Mandate Energy-Saving Features for New Homes

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted a bill Monday to make it mandatory for all new buildings including homes to meet energy-saving standards from fiscal 2025.

The bill to revise construction-related laws including one to boost energy-saving features of buildings passed the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, at the day's plenary meeting after clearing the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

The government hopes to increase energy-efficient homes so that Japan can achieve its target of realizing carbon neutrality in 2050.

At present, buildings with a total floor space of 300 square meters or more, such as office buildings, must meet energy-saving standards such as for heat insulation performance.

From fiscal 2025, the range of buildings subject to the obligation will be expanded to all new buildings including houses, which lag behind office buildings in improving energy efficiency.

