Japan Logs Some 106,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 105,708 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down by 24,561 from the preceding week.

The country’s cumulative number of coronavirus cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 9,055,616 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases at 11,296, followed by Osaka at 9,046, Okinawa at 8,746 and Aichi at 6,361.

The total number of coronavirus-linked deaths in Japan rose 139 from a week before to 30,905.

