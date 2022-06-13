Japan Logs 7,956 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 7,956 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down by 1,150 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients fell by five from Sunday to 61. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 21.

New infections in Tokyo came to 960, the first daily count below 1,000 since Jan. 11, when the Japanese capital saw 959 new cases.

Monday's tally in Tokyo was down by 53 from a week before, marking a week-on-week drop for the 31st straight day.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo was unchanged from Sunday at four. Two new deaths were reported.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]