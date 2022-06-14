Japan, Others Seek Support to Digitalize Developing Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Geneva, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan, Australia and Singapore, key World Trade Organization members in the area of e-commerce, on Monday released a statement calling for assistance to promote digitalization in developing countries.

E-commerce "is of critical importance to the modern global economy and is driving the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," said the statement by the three countries serving as co-governors in WTO negotiations to establish e-commerce rules.

"While the digital economy offers benefits for all, including by reducing trade costs, improving productivity and increasing ability to participate in export markets, least developed and developing countries face barriers in achieving these aims," the statement also said.

The Japanese government is considering extending support via the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Japan External Trade Organization.

At present, 86 economies participate in the negotiations on e-commerce rules, which began in 2019. They aim to conclude the talks within 2022.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]