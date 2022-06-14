Tech-Savvy Eldery Feel More Fulfilled in Life: Govt Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--People aged 65 or over in Japan who use the internet and social media find their lives more meaningful than those who do not, a government report said Tuesday.

The proportion of elderly people who fully find their lives worthwhile among the tech-savvy was more than triple the level among those who do not use the internet, according to the 2022 white paper on aging society, adopted at a cabinet meeting.

It is important for the government to continue providing support to eliminate the digital divide among elderly people, the white paper said.

The report cited a survey conducted by mail in December last year on 4,000 people aged 60 or older across Japan. Valid responses came from 60.9 pct.

The white paper specifically looked at the responses of the 2,049 people aged 65 or above. For the first time, the survey asked the respondents in each question to what extent they find their lives worthwhile and analyzed the responses.

