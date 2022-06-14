Teleworking Husbands Doing More Family Duties: Govt Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Husbands in Japan, especially those working from home, have been taking on more family duties, such as child-rearing, since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in the country, a government survey showed Tuesday.

In the survey, the government analyzed how the pandemic changed the role sharing between husbands and wives with children regarding household and child-rearing tasks. The results of the survey were included in the government's 2022 white paper on measures to deal with the country's low birthrate, which was adopted at the day's cabinet meeting.

The spread of remote work since the start of the pandemic has provided an opportunity for reconsidering how to split household responsibilities among family members, the annual report said. The survey was conducted online in April-May 2021 on 2,065 parents with children under the age of 18.

According to the survey, as many as 36.8 pct of teleworking husbands and wives whose husbands work remotely said only the husbands' roles increased after the viral outbreak. The proportion stood at 15.8 pct among husbands whose work styles did not change after the spread of the coronavirus.

Asked about the situation since December 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 50 pct of all respondents said there was no change in the role sharing related to household work and child rearing while some 20 pct said that only the husbands saw increases in their roles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]