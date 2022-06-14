Outdated Tax Deductions for Spouses Need Review: Govt Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday called for reviewing outdated systems not matching increasingly diverse forms of marriage and family, including tax deductions for spouses.

"Various policies and systems remain the same since the period of rapid economic growth" that ended in the 1970s, said the government's 2022 white paper on gender equality, adopted at a cabinet meeting.

"We are no longer in the Showa era," the annual report said, referring to the period that ran from 1926 to 1989.

Under the current tax and social security systems, nuclear families consisting of a working father, a stay-at-home mother and children are treated as a typical form, the white paper said.

The paper also said that the share of unmarried 30-year-olds stood at 40.5 pct among women and 50.4 pct among men in 2020, up from 11.3 pct and 31.1 pct, respectively, in 1980.

