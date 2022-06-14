S. Korean Minister Wants GSOMIA Normalization with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/Seoul/Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin has expressed his hope that the management of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, between his country and Japan will be normalized.

Park was speaking at a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken following their meeting in Washington on Monday.

The top South Korean diplomat said he hopes for an early GSOMIA normalization in line with improvement in ties between Tokyo and Seoul.

The bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact was maintained in an unstable manner under former South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Moon threatened to scrap the pact in August 2019, in retaliation for Japan's tightening of export controls against his country. Facing a backlash from the United States, he was forced to tone down in November that year, saying his country would temporarily suspend the pact. But he maintained the position that Seoul was able to exit the agreement at any time.

