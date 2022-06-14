Japan Seeks Stability in Intel-Sharing Pact with S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Washington, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday that the country's military intelligence-sharing pact with South Korea should be maintained in a stable manner.

"In light of the severe regional security environment, including North Korea's ballistic missile launches, it's important that the pact continues to be operated stably," Matsuno said at a press conference.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, "contributes to regional peace and stability," the top government spokesman stressed.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, on a U.S. visit Monday, expressed his willingness to normalize the management of GSOMIA, which former President Moon Jae-in once threatened to scrap.

At a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the day, Park noted the importance of information-sharing among Tokyo, Seoul and Washington in dealing with threats from North Korea.

