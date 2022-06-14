Mount Ontake, Miyakojima Named Potential Quasi-National Parks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The Environment Ministry on Tuesday selected Mount Ontake in central Japan and waters around the Okinawa Prefecture island of Miyakojima in the southwestern region as sites that may be designated quasi-national parks.

Aiming to conserve biodiversity, the ministry chose 14 areas, including the two, across the country as sites that may be added to the list of national and quasi-national parks or expanded significantly as such parks. This marked the first review of the nationwide park designation situation since 2010.

The government made the move as part of efforts to realize a target of conserving over 30 pct of the country’s land and sea areas by 2030.

The ministry will consider ways to win agreement from local communities and details of the 14 areas to prepare for the designation and expansion.

In 2010, the ministry picked 18 areas as sites that may be designated national or quasi-national parks or expanded.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]