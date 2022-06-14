Japan Reports 15,331 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 15,331 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down by 1,703 from a week before.

The country had 61 very ill patients, unchanged from Monday. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 29.

In Tokyo, the number of severely ill patients fell by four to zero. This is the first time that there have been no COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in the Japanese capital since the metropolitan government started taking statistics in April 2020.

Tokyo confirmed 1,528 new cases Tuesday, marking a decrease of 272 from a week before and the 32nd straight day of week-on-week drop. The seven-day average of new cases fell 17.7 pct to 1,567.3.

