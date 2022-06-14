Japan to Set Up Agency to Oversee Outbreak Responses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to newly set up an agency at the Cabinet Secretariat to oversee responses to outbreaks of infectious diseases, government sources said Tuesday.

The government also plans to merge the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine to create a Japanese version of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the sources said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce those plans at a news conference to be held Wednesday to mark the end of a parliamentary session.

The health ministry is also set to establish a new office to merge operations related to response to infectious disease outbreaks and crisis control. The new office will oversee the Japanese CDC. The new agency and the new office will communicate closely with each other.

During campaigning for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September, Kishida pledged to create a health crisis management agency to bolster responses to outbreaks of infectious diseases.

