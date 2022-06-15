Japan, France Foreign Chiefs Agree to Cooperate on Food Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, have agreed that their countries will cooperate in supporting developing countries that are affected by soaring prices of wheat and other food items caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Holding phone talks on Tuesday, the two also confirmed the importance of the Group of Seven countries making united efforts in imposing sanctions on Russia and offering assistance to Ukraine. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

In addition, Hayashi and Colonna agreed that Japan and France will work together in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific and responding to North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs.

It was the first time for the two ministers to hold phone talks since Colonna took office in May.

