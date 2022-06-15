Japan Diet Session Ends; Upper House Poll Seen for July 10

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, wrapped up this year's 150-day regular session without an extension on Wednesday, with both the country's ruling and opposition parties set to effectively kick off their campaigns for next month's House of Councillors election.

At an extraordinary cabinet meeting in the afternoon, the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to set the Upper House poll for July 10 and the start of the official campaign period for June 22. Kishida is set to hold a press conference Wednesday evening, in which he is seen expressing his resolve for the triennial Upper House election.

Ahead of the election, the Kishida government limited the number of bills for the regular session, which began Jan. 17, to 61, including one for promoting economic security. All of them were enacted.

In the early stage of the session, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan refrained from criticizing the government as it placed more of its focus on actively making policy proposals.

To clarify its confrontational stance toward the government in the late stage, the CDP submitted a no-confidence motion against Kishida's cabinet to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, on June 8. But it was voted down the following day, with opposition from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its Komeito ally and some other parties.

