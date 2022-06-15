Japan Enacts Law to Prevent Damage from Porn Appearance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted a law on Wednesday to prevent damage from appearing in porn videos.

The law, approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, on the day, sets a period during which porn actors can freely revoke their contracts even after the release of videos in which they appear.

The period is set at two years during a two-year transitional phase from the date of the law coming into effect, which will be soon. After that, the period will be shortened to one year.

The law also requires a one-month interval between the signing of a contract and the start of filming, and a four-month interval between the filming and the release of the film. Actors will be able to revoke contracts before films are released, as well.

If a contract is revoked, the filmmaker is obliged to remove all online footage and recall videos in circulation.

