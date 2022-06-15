Pres. Toyoda Wants His Successor to Embody Toyota Spirit

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota, Aichi Pref., June 15 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> President Akio Toyoda said Wednesday he wants his successor to be someone who embodies the Japanese automaker's spirit.

The company's next president will need to have "Toyota's thought and technology, including its philosophy and manner of production, as well as good behavior," he said at a general meeting of Toyota shareholders held at the firm's headquarters in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

Toyoda was responding to a question on who will be next to take the helm of the world-leading automaker. He suggested that the company is working to choose a person who would be favored by all as the company's leader.

Toyota logged record group sales, and operating and net profits for fiscal 2021, which ended in March, thanks to a recovery in automobile demand and the effect of the weaker yen.

"It's because of our (good) products that we could achieve so many things," Toyoda said, stressing the efforts he has made since he took office to beef up the quality of Toyota vehicles.

