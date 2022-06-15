Japan Upper House Election Set for July 10

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government at an extraordinary cabinet meeting Wednesday decided to hold a House of Councillors election July 10, with both the ruling and opposition parties effectively kicking off activities for the crucial political event.

The official campaign period for the triennial election for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, will start June 22, according to the cabinet decision, which was made after this year's 150-day regular session of the Diet ended earlier Wednesday without an extension.

Some 500 people are currently expected to run in the election, where measures to bolster national security and tackle soaring prices will likely be among main issues.

Up for grabs are 125 of the 248 Upper house seats--74 in prefectural constituencies, 50 under the nationwide proportional representation system and one to fill a vacancy in the eastern prefecture of Kanagawa.

