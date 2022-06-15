Tax Evasion in Japan Hits Record Low for 3 Years in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The total amount of money involved in tax evasion cases for which tax authorities across Japan filed criminal complaints in fiscal 2021 after compulsory inspections hit the lowest level since statistics began in fiscal 1972, the National Tax Agency said Wednesday.

The amount fell by some 800 million yen from the previous year to some 6.1 billion yen, rewriting the record low for the third consecutive year.

Explaining the result, the agency said that the start of inspections and the handling of evasion cases were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In fiscal 2021, criminal complaints were filed with public prosecutors over 75 cases, down by eight from the previous year, according to the agency. Of the total, the construction sector accounted for 19, followed by by the real estate sector, with 15.

The overall number of tax evasion cases, including those for which authorities stopped short of filing criminal complaints, came to 103, down by 10, but the total amount of money involved rose by 1.2 billion yen to some 10.2 billion yen.

