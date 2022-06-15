Tokyo Assembly Enacts Same-Sex Partnership System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan assembly enacted a bill on Wednesday to introduce a system aimed at recognizing same-sex partnerships involving sexual minorities as equivalent to married couples.

The bill to revise the ordinance on human rights calls on businesses and other entities to treat same-sex partnerships between lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, or LGBT, people as equal to married couples, allowing them to have the same access to family-use housing and the right to visit their partners in hospital.

The revised ordinance will come into force on Nov. 1.

Eligible for the system are partnerships between people aged 18 or over without spouses. At least one of them must be a sexual minority living in or commuting to Tokyo for work or school.

Applications for same-sex partner certificates will be made online in principle. The certificates will include the names of children within the partnerships.

