All Govt Bills Enacted in Regular Diet Session for 1st Time since 1996

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government this year saw all of its newly introduced bills enacted during a regular session of the Diet, the country's parliament, for the first time since 1996.

The achievement was mainly due to the government and ruling parties limiting the number of bills ahead of the House of Councillors election on July 10, as well as the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan softening its stance and taking a more policy-centered strategy.

The government submitted a total of 61 bills during the 208th regular session, which ended on Wednesday.

The bills included those to establish a government agency for children and families, strengthen supply chains for important items and toughen penalties for defamation.

The Diet also passed lawmaker-sponsored bills aimed at preventing damage from appearing in porn videos, and supporting women facing such difficulties as poverty and domestic abuse.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]