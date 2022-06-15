Japan Logs 16,592 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 16,592 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by 1,822 from a week before.
The number of severely ill patients fell by eight from Tuesday to 53. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 23.
In Tokyo, 2,015 new infection cases were reported, a rise of 80 from a week before and the first week-on-week increase in 33 days. There were three new COVID-19 fatalities.
The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo fell 14.0 pct from a week earlier to 1,578.7. The number of severely ill patients rose from zero the day before to one.
