Kishida to Attend NATO Summit

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that he will attend a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 29-30.

Kishida will be the first Japanese prime minister to take part in a NATO summit. The move is apparently aimed at highlighting his diplomatic skills ahead of the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

"I will emphasize (at the summit) that any attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable anywhere in the world," Kishida told a press conference, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida will visit Madrid after attending a Group of Seven summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany, on June 26-28.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is also planning to attend the NATO summit. Referring to a possible meeting with Yoon, Kishida said that although nothing has been decided, it is important for the two to communicate with each other.

