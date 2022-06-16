Tokyo Toy Show Opens after Pandemic Hiatus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The 2022 International Tokyo Toy Show, one of the largest toy trade fairs in Japan, opened on Thursday, after a two-year hiatus due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The event will run until Friday at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in the capital's Koto Ward for business-related visitors only, barring the general public.

The trade fair brings together about 20,000 toy items from 96 companies, including evolved versions of classic toys that can be enjoyed across the generations, as well as environmentally friendly toys.

MegaHouse Corp. is showcasing Rubik's Cube Impossible, whose colored squares' surfaces are made to change color depending on the angle players look at them, to spice up the long-selling 3D puzzle.

Tomy Co.'s <7867> new "Choro-Q" pullback cars allow users to choose the way they move from combinations of going straight and rotating.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]