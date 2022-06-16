Japan Govt Revokes Hokkaido Tour Boat Operator's License

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry Thursday revoked tour boat operator Shiretoko Yuransen's business license as a punishment for causing a fatal accident off Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

The company in the Hokkaido town of Shari received the heaviest punishment under the marine transportation law after its Kazu I sightseeing tour boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula on April 23, leaving 14 of the 26 people aboard dead and the 12 others missing.

It is the first license revocation under the law in response to an accident.

The ministry took the action after its Hokkaido District Transport Bureau on Tuesday conducted a hearing from Shiretoko Yuransen to allow the operator to give an explanation over the accident.

Seiichi Katsurada, the 58-year-old president of Shiretoko Yuransen, submitted a statement before the hearing.

