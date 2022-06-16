Evacuation Order to Be Lifted for Parts of Fukushima Town

Newsfrom Japan

Okuma, Fukushima Pref., June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese national and local government officials said Thursday that an evacuation order will be lifted for parts of Okuma, a town in Fukushima Prefecture, on June 30 that has been in place since the March 2011 nuclear accident.

Okuma co-hosts Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, the site of the triple reactor meltdown following a massive earthquake and tsunami.

Some 860 hectares of Okuma, currently designated as a specified reconstruction zone, will see the evacuation order lifted. It will be the first time for residents to be allowed to return at difficult-to-return zones in the municipalities hosting the nuclear plant.

This includes areas around JR Ono Station. The evacuation order was lifted for the station itself and nearby roads in March 2020 in line with the complete resumption of the Joban rail line.

Okuma Mayor Jun Yoshida told a press conference, "We hope that the removal (of the evacuation order) will lead to further progress in the town's reconstruction process."

