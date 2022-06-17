INTERVIEW: CDP to Present Itself as Alternative to Ruling Bloc

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan aims to continue presenting itself as an alternative to the ruling coalition by actively making policy proposals, its leader, Kenta Izumi, has said ahead of the upcoming House of Councillors election.

In the July 10 election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, the CDP will campaign on a platform of economic policies to rebuild people's lives, peaceful national security and free education, Izumi said in an interview. "We will present the three goals as 'security of livelihood,'" he said.

"Through our policy proposals, we aim to urge the government to change its policies," Izumi said, noting that the CDP will continue working to present itself as an alternative to the ruling bloc without siding with the coalition.

The CDP leader said that the party's goal in the Upper House election is for the opposition bloc to win a majority of seats up for grabs. He added that the CDP is resolved to lose none of its Upper House seats to be contested.

Of the 248 Upper House seat, 125, including a seat that has been vacant, will be up for grabs in the poll.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]