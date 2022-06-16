Kishida Cabinet Approval Falls below 50 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet in June dropped 2.1 percentage points from the previous month to 48.7 pct, a Jiji Press opinion survey showed Thursday.

The approval rate stood below 50 pct for the first time in four months.

The disapproval rate rose 2.8 points to 22.0 pct. The proportion of respondents who said they had no opinion came to 29.3 pct, according to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday.

The result is believed to reflect people's anxiety over the future amid continuing price increases spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other factors.

The share of respondents who said they do not appreciate the government's measures to tackle higher prices rose 4.3 points to 54.1 pct, while that of those who support the measures slid 2.9 points to 13.8 pct.

