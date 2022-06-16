Over 60 Pct Say Japan Needs Counterstrike Capabilities: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Over 60 pct of Japanese people believe it is necessary for the country to possess counterstrike capabilities, as proposed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a Jiji Press opinion survey showed on Thursday.

In the survey, 60.9 pct of respondents said Japan possessing such capabilities is necessary, while 19.2 pct said it is not necessary. The remaining 19.9 pct said that they cannot choose a side or that they have no idea.

Of those supporting the LDP, 72.9 pct said it is necessary, and 10.1 pct said it is not. Among supporters of Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, the figures came to 51.9 pct and 36.5 pct, respectively.

In the opposition camp, the proportion of respondents backing the need to possess the capabilities stood at 39.6 pct among supporters of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and 78.9 pct among those of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

About the size of Japan's defense budget, 30.3 pct of respondents said the ratio of defense spending to gross domestic product should be kept at the current level around 1 pct.

