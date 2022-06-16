Japan Logs 15,511 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Health
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 15,511 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down by 1,298 from a week before.
The number of severely ill patients fell by nine from Wednesday to 44. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 20.
In Tokyo, 1,819 new infection cases were reported, down by 57 from a week before.
The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 11.3 pct from a week earlier to 1,570.6. The number of severely ill patients fell by one from Wednesday to zero.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]