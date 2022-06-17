Japan Adopts Plan to Form Infectious Disease Control Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted Friday a set of measures to deal with future outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the launch of a new crisis management agency to bolster its function as a control center.

The measures were endorsed at a meeting of the government’s novel coronavirus response headquarters. The government is poised to fully start discussions to draw up related legislation.

“The government will take measures to cope with infectious diseases in an integrated way under the direction of the new agency in the event of an outbreak while improving its response functions in normal times,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the meeting. He instructed relevant ministers to speedily work out specifics, including the envisaged legislation.

Along with the establishment of the infectious disease crisis management agency at the Cabinet Secretariat, a new division will be formed at the health ministry to integrate its existing sections for infectious disease responses.

Also, a new infectious disease research center will be set up through the merger of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine, with an intention to create a Japanese version of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]