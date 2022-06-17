47.3 Pct in Japan Stay Mum about Sexual Violence Experiences

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of young people who have suffered sexual violence but did not tell anybody stood at 47.3 pct in Japan, a government survey showed Friday.

The survey by the Cabinet Office defined sexual violence as an "unwanted sexual remark or act" suffered by a victim. The number of respondents who said they have experienced such behavior totaled 2,040.

Asked why they did not consult with others, 36.0 pct said they were too much ashamed of what they had experienced to tell anybody, 32.2 pct said they thought it was not serious enough, 28.5 pct said they believed there was no use talking about the matter with others.

According to the survey, 25.7 pct were unsure who to consult.

On lifestyle changes after sexual violence experiences, 33.3 pct, the largest group, said there was no particular change.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]