Chatani Named Japan's New Vice Minister of Finance

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Eiji Chatani, director-general of the ministry's Budget Bureau, as vice minister of finance to succeed Koji Yano.

The post of Budget Bureau chief will go to Hirotsugu Shinkawa, director-general at the minister of finance's secretariat.

Both appointments will take effect June 24.

Chatani, 58, who entered the MOF in 1986, became Budget Bureau director-general in July 2021 after serving as head of the minister's secretariat. Shinkawa, 59, joined the ministry in 1987 and assumed his current post last July after serving as deputy vice minister of finance for policy planning and coordination.

Masato Kanda, vice minister of finance for international affairs, will remain in the post, continuing to take charge of coordination with foreign monetary authorities at a time when the yen has been on a weak note on the foreign exchange market.

