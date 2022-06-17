Japan to Expand Tourism Campaign’s Scope Nationwide in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency said Friday that it will launch in early July a tourism promotion campaign covering the whole country.

For trips using public transportation, the new campaign will offer subsidies of up to 8,000 yen per person per night to cover users’ travel expenses and provide a coupon worth 3,000 yen per person that can be used for shopping and dining out at travel destinations on weekdays.

Currently, the “kenmin wari” travel discount scheme of the government applies to travel within a regional bloc. The central government provides through prefectural governments up to 5,000 yen per person per night to cover 50 pct of users’ travel expenses and coupons worth up to 2,000 yen per person.

Prefectural governments will each decide whether to join the new campaign, based on the local coronavirus infection situation. The central government will announce later when the initiative will begin and whether it will cover the country’s “bon” summer vacation period.

The kenmin wari scheme has been introduced as a substitute for the “Go To Travel” nationwide travel campaign, which was suspended in December 2020 due to a resurgence of the virus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]