Japan Top Court Rejects Govt's Liability over Fukushima Evacuation

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling rejecting government liability related to evacuations of residents after the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture, in a unified decision on lawsuits filed by evacuees.

The top court's Second Petty Bench said the government was not held liable for the evacuation of a vast number of Fukushima residents after the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The ruling wraps up four lawsuits filed by a total of 3,663 evacuees who fled to Gunma, Chiba and Ehime prefectures as well as elsewhere in Fukushima. It is likely to influence about 30 similar lawsuits across the country.

