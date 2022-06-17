Top Court Rejects Govt Liability over Fukushima Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling rejecting government liability over the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture, in its first unified decision on lawsuits filed by evacuees displaced by the disaster.

The court's Second Petty Bench said the government is not liable to pay damages for the evacuation of Fukushima residents caused by the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

It also said the temblor that triggered the tsunami was far larger than a predicted earthquake and that it is highly likely that the nuclear accident could not have been prevented even if the government had ordered TEPCO to take safety measures.

Of the four justices at the bench, only Mamoru Miura took an opposing view on the ruling.

The ruling wrapped up four lawsuits filed in Gunma, Chiba, Ehime and Fukushima prefectures by a total of 3,663 evacuees. It is likely to influence about 30 similar lawsuits across the country.

