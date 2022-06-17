Japan Reports 14,709 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 14,709 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by 890 from a week before.
New COVID-19 deaths totaled 18. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by four from Thursday to 40.
New infections in Tokyo dropped by four from a week before to 1,596. Four new COVID-19 fatalities were reported.
The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo fell 7.5 pct from a week earlier to 1,570. The number of severely ill patients was unchanged from Thursday at zero.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]