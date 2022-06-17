Japanese Officials Not Indicted over Detainee Death

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors on Friday decided not to indict 13 immigration officials over the death of a Sri Lankan woman at a detention facility in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, in March last year.

The Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office found the 13 officials, including the then-chief of the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau, to be without suspicion over the death of Wishma Sandamali, then 33.

The prosecutors said the cause of Wishma's death could not be identified in an autopsy, and they could not prove causal linkage between the immigration authorities' treatment of Wishma and her death.

Wishma complained of ill health, including cyclical vomiting, after being detained at the facility. She died without receiving intravenous drips or hospital care although a urine test showed an anomalous result indicating that she was in a state of starvation.

Her relatives filed a complaint with the prosecutors' office last November, arguing that the authorities neglected to fulfill their responsibility to protect her and give her proper medical care. They accused the officials of committing murder through willful negligence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]