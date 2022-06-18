Japan Parties Competing over Inflation, Security in Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--For the upcoming House of Councillors election, Japan's ruling and opposition parties are trying to lure voters with their pledges to deal with soaring prices that have been hitting households hard.

Measures related to national security and constitutional revisions in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will also likely be major issues for the July 10 election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

With the official campaign period for the triennial poll set to start Wednesday, major parties have released their policy promises.

Of the 248 Upper House seats, 125--74 in prefectural constituencies, 50 under the nationwide proportional representation system and a vacancy in the eastern prefecture of Kanagawa--will be contested.

