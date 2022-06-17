1,300 People Applied for Entry to Japan for Tourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Some 1,300 people have completed application procedures to visit Japan for tourism purposes, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Koichi Wada said Friday.

Wada told a press conference that a small number of foreign tourists entered Japan on Wednesday, as the first batch of overseas tourists to the country since the ban on entry by foreign tourists was partially lifted on June 10.

He did not disclose the exact number or the nationality of the tourists as their personal information may be identified.

Over 300 of the 1,300 applicants are scheduled to enter Japan by the end of this month, Wada said.

The resumption of Japan visits by overseas tourists will help expand consumption and revitalize regional economies, he said. “We’ll work hard to expand the number of foreign tourists,” he said.

