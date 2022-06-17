Lower House Speaker Sues Magazine over Sexual Harassment Reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, on Friday sued the publisher of Shukan Bunshun over the weekly magazine's reports about his alleged acts of sexual harassment.

Hosoda filed a defamation lawsuit with Tokyo District Court, seeking 22 million yen in damages from the publisher, Bungeishunju Ltd.

It is rare for an incumbent Lower House speaker to launch such a lawsuit.

Hosoda also demands the publication of an apology in Shukan Bunshun and the deletion of the articles in question from its website.

A lawyer representing Hosoda said that the articles gave a wrong impression of him to the general public and significantly damaged his public esteem.

