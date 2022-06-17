Kishida Visits Toyota Plant before National Election

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota, Aichi Pref., June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday paid a visit to a Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, ahead of a national election next month.

Kishida aimed to tout his efforts to raise wages in the unprecedented visit to the automaker by a prime minister from the Liberal Democratic Party, sources familiar with his thinking said.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan fears that the move was part of the ruling LDP's efforts to divide opposition forces.

"I hope you will continue to support us because the livelihoods of 5.5 million people in the auto industry are on the line," Toyota President Akio Toyoda told Kishida at their meeting at the Motomachi plant.

Kishida urged Toyoda to lead efforts to invest in people. "The public and private sectors must cooperate and achieve bold investments," he said. They also discussed topics including decarbonization.

