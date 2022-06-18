7 Russian Warships Sail between Islands in Japan's Izu Chain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Seven Russian navy ships have sailed between two islands in Japan's Izu chain in the Pacific, the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff said Friday.

The vessels, including destroyers and frigates, traveled in waters between the islands of Sumisujima and Torishima in the Izu chain and were spotted sailing southwest by the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the Joint Staff.

The moves by the Russian warships came after the seven vessels headed for waters southeast of Cape Inubo in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, following their operations in waters southeast of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on June 9. The MSDF has been monitoring their activities.

Separately, nine ships from the Russian navy were spotted north of Cape Soya, located in the northernmost part of Hokkaido, around 6 a.m. Friday (9 p.m. Thursday GMT), the Joint Staff said. The ships then sailed west in the Soya Strait between Cape Soya and the Russian island of Sakhalin, and traveled toward the Okhotsk Sea.

None of the 16 Russian warships violated Japanese territorial waters or took dangerous action against the MSDF.

