Japan Party Execs Seek Voter Support in Key Constituencies

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Executives of Japan's ruling and opposition parties on Saturday sought voter support for their candidates mainly in key prefectural constituencies for the upcoming House of Councillors election.

The day marked the first weekend since the parties effectively kicked off their campaigns for the July 10 election for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, following the end of this year's regular Diet session last Wednesday. The official campaign period for the poll is scheduled to start next Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, to rally support for its candidate.

"We proudly and confidently endorsed (the candidate), and obtained powerful backing from our coalition partner, Komeito," Kishida said at a meeting of the LDP's Yamagata chapter. "I'm seeking support from you all. I came here today to ask for this directly."

In the prefecture, one seat will be contested in the triennial election. The LDP temporarily considered refraining from fielding a candidate in the Yamagata constituency after its candidates were defeated by opposition contenders in the past two Upper House elections in 2016 and 2019.

