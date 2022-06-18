Girl Who Died in June 2018 Osaka Quake Remembered

Newsfrom Japan

Takatsuki, Osaka Pref., June 18 (Jiji Press)--Prayers were offered Saturday for an elementary school girl who was crushed to death under collapsed concrete block walls in a powerful earthquake that hit northern areas of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, in 2018.

At Juei Elementary School in Takatsuki, which had been attended by the girl, Takeshi Hamada, mayor of the city, and others laid flowers at an altar set up in front of the main gate of the school. They offered silent prayers for the victim at 7:58 a.m. (10:58 p.m. Friday GMT), the exact time the quake occurred four years ago.

"I sincerely apologize to the bereaved family" of the girl, Hamada told reporters. "Taking the lessons from the earthquake seriously, we will steadily advance efforts to make the city more resilient to natural disasters," the mayor added.

The June 18, 2018, quake measured up to lower 6, the third-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, leaving a total of six people dead. At the school, concrete block walls along its swimming pool collapsed and fell onto the girl, who was heading for the school.

Following the incident, the Takatsuki municipal government is working on removing concrete block walls at public facilities in the city, planning to finish the work at local elementary and junior high schools by the end of March 2023.

