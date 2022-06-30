FOCUS: Japan Space Startups Seeking to Manage without Soyuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese startups developing and operating satellites are being forced to review their business strategies as they can not use Russian Soyuz rockets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The number of small commercial satellite launches has been rising worldwide in line with the increasing use of data from space for such purposes as disaster prevention and agriculture.

The Japanese government also aims to develop a constellation of small satellites to gather information.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry forecasts the number of such satellite launches could total up to 2,400 in the five years from 2020.

Despite growing demand for rockets, sanctions over Russia's aggression have effectively made it impossible to utilize Soyuz, which was used for 22 out of 136 successful rocket launches worldwide in 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]