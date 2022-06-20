INTERVIEW: Ishin Seeks to Lead Opposition in Proportional Votes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) will seek to gain the most votes among opposition parties under the proportional representation system in the July 10 House of Councillors election, party leader Ichiro Matsui has said.

In a recent interview, Matsui said he believes support for Ishin has grown ahead of the election for the Upper House of the Diet, Japan's parliament. But he noted that many people may still have doubts about the party's ability to implement policies.

"We do not have administrative powers outside Osaka," the western Japan prefecture where deputy leader Hirofumi Yoshimura holds the governorship, Matsui said. "We want to increase party members in parliament to implement (policies)."

He criticized the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for being old-fashioned, branding it as an "administration of the Showa era," which ended in 1989.

"There is no way we can maintain (the current social security system) in a superaging society with a decreasing population," he said. "In the field of diplomacy and security, the country needs to gain deterrent power so that we are never dragged into war again."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]