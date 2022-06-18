Japan Logs 14,837 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 14,837 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, down by some 500 from a week before.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by one from Friday to 39. New COVID-19 deaths came to 20.

New infections in Tokyo stood at 1,681, up by 155 from a week earlier, while COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled four on Saturday.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo fell 1.7 pct week on week to 1,592.1, according to the capital's metropolitan government. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria remained at zero.

