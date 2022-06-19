Japan's Yamazaki 55 Whisky Sells for 600,000 Dollars at Sotheby's

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--A bottle of The Yamazaki 55 single malt whisky from Japan's Suntory Spirits Ltd. has sold for 600,000 dollars, or about 81 million yen, at an auction at Sotheby's in New York.

The successful price was higher than 400,000-500,000 dollars estimated before the auction. The auction took place Friday.

The Yamazaki 55 uses unblended whisky aged for 55 years or longer at Suntory Spirits' Yamazaki Distillery in the town of Shimamoto in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

In 2020, the company sold only 100 bottles of The Yamazaki 55 by lottery as the company's oldest whisky at a price of 3.3 million yen including tax each. Thanks to its rarity, a bottle of the whisky later sold for 6.2 million Hong Kong dollars, or about 106.6 million yen at the current exchange rate, at an auction in Hong Kong.

The Yamazaki 55 "sits at the pinnacle of collectible Japanese whisky as not only the oldest but also the most valuable bottle in the country's history," Sotheby's commented.

